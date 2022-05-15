VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,057,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $182,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $28.73. 10,260,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,833,022. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

