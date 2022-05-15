Vicinity Motor (VEV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of VEV stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vicinity Motor stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

