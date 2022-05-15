VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791,612.31

VIG (VIG) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $791,612.31 and approximately $2,202.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIG has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,038,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

