VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.02 on Friday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VirTra by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

