VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the April 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.02 on Friday. VirTra has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $54.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VirTra by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VirTra by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile (Get Rating)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

