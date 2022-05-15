Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.54% of Vistra worth $169,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 12,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,032.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,139.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,434,724 shares of company stock worth $88,566,947. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 5,521,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,037. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

