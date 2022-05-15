Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €14.60 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($15.37) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays set a €12.80 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €11.02 ($11.60) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($17.74) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($26.18). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.47.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

