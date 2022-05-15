VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.53. VolitionRx shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 160,180 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $123.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

