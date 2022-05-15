Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on June 1st

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

VWAPY stock opened at 14.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.00. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of 14.38 and a 12-month high of 29.46.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

