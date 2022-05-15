Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) (NASDAQ:VLVOF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 78.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLVOF shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Volvo Car AB (publ.) stock remained flat at $5.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.78. Volvo Car AB has a fifty-two week low of 5.74 and a fifty-two week high of 10.02.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, assembles, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedans and SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand; and electric cars under the Volvo and Polestar brands. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories, as well as sells online.

