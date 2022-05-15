Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the April 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.6253 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

