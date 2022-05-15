W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after buying an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 511.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $477.33 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $499.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.87.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

