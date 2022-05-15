Warp Finance (WARP) Tops One Day Volume of $341,579.00

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $40.09 or 0.00129901 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $187,388.75 and $341,579.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001404 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

