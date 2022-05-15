Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $84,113,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $157.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.