Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $245.55

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 245.55 ($3.03) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.65). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($2.84), with a volume of 448,574 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watkin Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.40 ($3.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 245.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.12. The company has a market capitalization of £590.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,676 ($30,422.88).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

