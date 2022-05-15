Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weave Communications Inc. provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc. is based in LEHI, Utah. “

WEAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $275,239.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

