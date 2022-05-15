Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.89 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $17.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $84.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

WFC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,253,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

