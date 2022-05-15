WeWork (NYSE:WE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.11 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. WeWork updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

WeWork stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. WeWork has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.97.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

