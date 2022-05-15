WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $3.11

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00010275 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $25.23 million and $2.11 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00518486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.87 or 1.94415130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.