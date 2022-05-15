WhiteCoin Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $188.25 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013582 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

