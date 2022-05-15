Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.52. 78,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,438. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

