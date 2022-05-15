X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $3,986.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000062 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

