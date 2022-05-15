Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.69

Shares of Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.31 ($0.07). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,640,173 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.69. The company has a market cap of £46.35 million and a PE ratio of -9.08.

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

