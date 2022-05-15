Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Crane reported earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company had a trading volume of 293,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,051. Crane has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

