Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) to post $4.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

