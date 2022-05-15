Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to Announce $8.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $8.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.55 and the highest is $9.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $5.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year earnings of $25.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $28.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.93 to $21.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.49. The stock had a trading volume of 388,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

