Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to report $53.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $47.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $230.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $233.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.03 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SPNE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.37. 139,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,685. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.28.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

