Zacks: Analysts Expect AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. AXIS Capital reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 139.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 255.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 51,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. 728,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

