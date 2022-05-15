Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:MNRL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 488,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after buying an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

