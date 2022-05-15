Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.09. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $141.42. 572,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

