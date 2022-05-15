Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $450.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $473.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 904,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.30. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

