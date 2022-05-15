Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.12. 660,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,786. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

