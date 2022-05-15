Zacks: Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,420. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

