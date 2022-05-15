Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $328.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $327.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.30 million. Utz Brands reported sales of $297.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NYSE UTZ traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 846,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,269. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette purchased 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

