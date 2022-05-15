Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $237.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report $237.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.10 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $224.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $999.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.03 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $264.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.