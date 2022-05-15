Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.50). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

