Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to report $1.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.53. Lindsay posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNN traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.13. 59,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,882. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lindsay by 32.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $223,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

