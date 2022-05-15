Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIVN. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $65.05. The stock had a trading volume of 322,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,918. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

