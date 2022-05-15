Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OCUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $3,080,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 621,420 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 200.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

OCUL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

