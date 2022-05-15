Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RXT. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 665,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,060,000 after buying an additional 1,007,205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 681,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,508,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after buying an additional 593,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

