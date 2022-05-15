Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $15.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,691 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,035,000 after acquiring an additional 111,048 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock traded up $43.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.67. The stock had a trading volume of 494,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,161. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

