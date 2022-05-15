Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $73,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.