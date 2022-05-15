Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,404.00.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $93.23.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

