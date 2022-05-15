Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to Sell

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of ONDS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Ondas has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ondas by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.