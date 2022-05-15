Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 3.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after purchasing an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after purchasing an additional 304,459 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cannae (CNNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.