Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to “Hold”

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SomaLogic stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

