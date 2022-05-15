Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $1.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 80.30% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $440.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

