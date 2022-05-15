Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $1.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 380.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The stock has a market cap of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Zealand Pharma A/S has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.