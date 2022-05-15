Zilliqa (ZIL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $191.96 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $664.10 million and $191.96 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,078,336,801 coins and its circulating supply is 12,786,869,648 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

