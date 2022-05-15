Zoracles Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (ZORA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $51.29 or 0.00166079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $280,224.04 and $1,217.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com

