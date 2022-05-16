276,564 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,739,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,326,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 358,230 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.